

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Even as new coronavirus infections in the United States fell further, the daily death toll crossed the alarming 3000 mark for the second consecutive day this month.



With 330128 new cases reported on Tuesday, the national total has risen to 75,681,309, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



Infection rate fell consistently since the beginning of this week.



According to the New York Times tally, the weekly average dipped to the lowest in a month - 387818. The number of cases reported is 49 percent less than that of a fortnight ago.



However, this contradicted with the federal data. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a White House news conference that the current seven-day daily average of cases is about 446,400 per day, a decrease of about 36 percent over the previous week.



With 3546 additional deaths, the total number of lives that the pandemic claimed in the U.S. has reached 894,316.



California reported the most number of cases - 37,083, while Michigan accounted for 374 Covid casualties reported on Wednesday.



Covid-related hospitalizations have slowed down notably. 133,626 infected patients are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals.



47,112,620 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 212,130,684 Americans, or 63.9 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.4 percent of people above 65.



41.8 percent of the eligible population, or 88,614,084 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer bug.







