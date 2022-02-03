DJ AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAU) AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2022 / 17:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)
DEALING DATE: 02/02/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 28.4862
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 74600
CODE: PRAU
ISIN: LU2089238468 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAU Sequence No.: 140848 EQS News ID: 1276553 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
