- (PLX AI) - AddLife says CEO Kristina Willgård will step down during 2022.
- • Search for new CEO begins
|Kristina Willgård to step down as CEO of AddLife during 2022
|AddLife completes the acquisition of MBA Incorporado S.L, a leading Spanish orthopaedic and trauma surgery business
|AddLife to Buy MBA Incorporado for EUR 111 Million in Cash
|(PLX AI) - AddLife has reached an agreement with the majority-owner to acquire MBA Incorporado S.L, a leading Spanish orthopaedic and trauma surgery business• Purchase price for 100 percent of the equity...
|AddLife has reached an agreement with the majority-owner to acquire MBA Incorporado S.L, a leading Spanish orthopaedic and trauma surgery business
