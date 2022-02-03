Neoen Chooses Saft to Guarantee Solar Energy Storage Performance in Southern France

Turnkey project for 8MW/8MWh energy storage system (ESS) comes with 15-year flexible performance guarantee to ensure Neoen can meet its commitments to the French Electricity Transmission Network (RTE) and support France's energy transition

Antugnac will be first co-located solar farm and ESS connected to France's RTE high-voltage transmission grid, supporting security of supply with flexible production capacities

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Saft has been awarded a major contract by Neoen, the leading French independent producer of renewable energy, to deliver a turnkey 8MW/8MWh ESS project in Antugnac, (southern France). The facility will be the first co-located ESS and solar farm connected to RTE's French high-voltage transmission grid and will provide vital frequency regulation services to enable Neoen to meet its contractual commitments under RTE's Long Term Call for Tenders scheme (AOLT).

Saft is building the new ESS on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis, with completion scheduled for spring 2022, within 10 months of contract signing. The speedy contract execution benefits from Saft's modular design approach and plug-and-play solutions. The ESS will provide Neoen with operational flexibility, future-proofing the profitability of the investment, supported by a long-term end-to-end service agreement that provides Neoen with flexible performance guarantees for 15 years (including guaranteed ageing and availability), as well as handling of the asset end of life and recycling.

Guillaume Decaen, Neoen French Development Director said: "Neoen is the leading French independent producer of renewable energy and a major player on the world stage. We are aiming for more than 10 GW in operation or under construction by 2025 and can only do that by developing assets that deliver value over the long term. We already have a number of ESS in operation, and we have chosen Saft to deliver the Antugnac project because of its deep knowledge of battery technology and proven experience in energy storage globally, its ability to manage a complete EPC scope including civil works and grid connection requirements from project inception to end-of-life dismantling, and crucially because the performance is guaranteed throughout the lifetime of the asset."

The ESS includes four Intensium Max 20 containers, power conversion technology, and control and SCADA systems. Saft will provide engineering, manufacturing, construction, and integration of the system into the transmission grid, as well as delivering service support from Bordeaux, one of its three global ESS hubs. It will primarily deliver frequency regulation services under the seven-year AOLT contract awarded to Neoen, but will also be used for additional services to optimize revenue over the coming 15 years. Throughout this period, Saft guarantees very high levels of availability and performance, adapting to changing operation patterns and enabling - if needed - more than two full discharges per day.

Hervé Amossé, Saft Executive Vice President for Energy Storage Solutions, said: "Neoen is one of the world's leading and most experienced developers of wind and solar plants with battery storage, able to seize application opportunities on evolving energy markets. Winning the Antugnac contract, delivering the turnkey EPC project and connecting the ESS to the French transmission grid demonstrates Saft's capability to deliver cost-effective energy storage solutions with our Intensium Max battery. Our products and services match the flexibility and performance requirements of Neoen to operate its asset efficiently throughout the project life."

About Saft

Saft specializes in advanced technology battery solutions for industry, from the design and development to the production, customization and service provision. For more than 100 years, Saft's longer-lasting batteries and systems have provided critical safety applications, back-up power and propulsion for our customers. Our innovative, safe and reliable technology delivers high performance on land, at sea, in the air and in space.

Saft is powering industry and smarter cities, while providing critical back-up functionality in remote and harsh environments from the Arctic Circle to the Sahara Desert. Saft is a wholly owned subsidiary of TotalEnergies, a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.

We energize the world. www.saftbatteries.com.

