Donnerstag, 03.02.2022
East Africa Metals: Übernahme durch Zijin kurz nach "Tag X"?
WKN: 884296 ISIN: US63633D1046 Ticker-Symbol: WX6 
Stuttgart
03.02.22
21:35 Uhr
47,400 Euro
-2,000
-4,05 %
03.02.2022
National Health Investors: NHI Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. NHI plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, and will host a conference call on the following day, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (800) 954-0623, with the confirmation number 22014893.

The live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at www.nhireit.com and at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/633/44158 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The online replay will be available shortly after the call and remain available for one year.

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

Contact: Dana Hambly, Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: (615) 890-9100

SOURCE: National Health Investors



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687162/NHI-Announces-Fourth-Quarter-2021-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call-Date

