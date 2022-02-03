- (PLX AI) - Amazon Q4 net sales USD 137,400 million vs. estimate USD 137,600 million.
- • Q4 operating income USD 3,500 million
- • Q4 net income USD 14,300 million including USD 11,800 million pretax valuation gain from investment in Rivian Automotive IPO
- • Net sales are expected to be between $112.0 billion and $117.0 billion, or to grow between 3% and 8% compared with first quarter 2021.
- • This guidance anticipates an unfavorable impact of approximately 150 basis points from foreign exchange rates
- • Operating income is expected to be between $3.0 billion and $6.0 billion, compared with $8.9 billion in first quarter 2021
