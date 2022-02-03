- (PLX AI) - Fortinet Q4 operating margin 22.3%.
- • Q4 revenue USD 963.6 million vs. estimate USD 961 million
- • Q4 EPS USD 1.19
- • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.23 vs. estimate USD 1.15
- • Q4 adjusted operating margin 28.5%
- • Q1 outlook revenue in the range of $865 million to $895 million
- • Q1 outlook billings in the range of $1.050 billion to $1.090 billion
- • Q1 outlook adj. gross margin in the range of 75.5% to 76.5%
- • Q1 outlook adj. operating margin in the range of 19.5% to 20.5%
- • Q1 outlook adj. EPS $0.75 to $0.80
