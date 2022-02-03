

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $564 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $508 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $788 million or $1.01 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.4% to $2.16 billion from $2.41 billion last year.



Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $564 Mln. vs. $508 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.16 Bln vs. $2.41 Bln last year.



