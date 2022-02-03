

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $724 million, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $532 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $697 million or $2.02 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $5.82 billion from $5.33 billion last year.



Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $724 Mln. vs. $532 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.10 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q4): $5.82 Bln vs. $5.33 Bln last year.



