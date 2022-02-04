

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) unveiled a new corporate brand and logo - unites the company under one purpose and a single identity.



The new logo - Sanofi in black, lower-case letters, bookended with two purple dots - is meant to symbolize the company's revamped purpose and ambition. The two purple dots embody the scientific journey between a starting point - the curiosity of questioning the status-quo and wondering 'what if?' - and a finish line - the eureka moment where innovative solutions are unlocked to impact people's lives, Sanofi said in a statement.



'As we approach the half century mark of our company's existence, we have undertaken the most important transformation and modernization in our history,' said Paul Hudson, CEO of Sanofi.



Sanofi noted that current business units Sanofi Pasteur and Sanofi Genzyme, focused on vaccines and specialty care respectively, and all other acquired brands, will be united under the singular Sanofi name and brand.







