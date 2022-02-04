DGAP-News: Cyberlux Corporation
Cyberlux Corporation (OTC:CYBL) Announces the Acquisition of Digital Automation Solution, LLC to Launch and Transform its Software Unit into a Digital Platform Technology Provider and Drive the Company's Platform-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service Strategy to Accelerate Global Expansion
Cyberlux reaches agreement to acquire Digital Automation Solution, LLC as a Force Multiplier for the Company's Software Strategy as a Global Provider of Digital Transformation Solutions, under the leadership of Mr. Igor Stanisavljev, delivering its Digital Technology Platform to address the $800 Billion Government and Commercial markets worldwide.
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / February 3, 2022 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced digital technology platform company leading the digital transformation evolution across industries with advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), LED lighting solutions, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions, announced that the Company has acquired Digital Automation Solution, LLC (https://www.digitalautomationsolution.com), an innovative software solutions provider and a source of groundbreaking intellectual property. Digital Automation Solution, LLC (DAS) has expert knowledge and customer experience in building Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Mobile applications across a variety of industries. With this acquisition, Cyberlux is transforming the former Infrastructure Software Solutions (ISS) business unit into the new Digital Platform Solutions (DPS) business unit with an expanded mission to drive both end-to-end PaaS and SaaS offerings, required by global government, military and commercial customers. The new DPS business unit will provide a holistic approach to delivering digital capabilities across the target customer's enterprise, helping to automate processes, enhancing digital experiences, accelerating new product/service time-to-market and evolving their business models.
As a result of this acquisition, Cyberlux Corporation owns 100% of Digital Automated Solutions, LLC in a transaction comprised of both investment capital and a three year earn-out of shares of common stock with an expected value between $0.09 and $0.29, with the cash component being paid out over a two-year investment cycle, including certain equity incentives for continued revenue growth levels, technology and intellectual property development milestones, global customer acquisition objectives and global solution implementation milestones. DAS brings to Cyberlux new digital platform technology, existing customers and incremental revenue, and as a result, the Digital Platform Solutions business unit will deliver an expected annualized revenue of $17 million USD with an expected growth to over $55 million by 2024.
With this acquisition, Cyberlux is accelerating its software investment strategy as the Company continues to build a higher growth, more diversified and sustainable business portfolio while focusing on the digital platform offerings with immediate scale and relevancy in today's accelerating and evolving digital transformation market. Cyberlux intends to make ongoing strategic investments in digital technology platform development and working capital investments for further global business solutions expansion across the Company's four business units - FlightEye UAS Solutions, Advanced Lighting Solutions, Infrastructure Technology Solutions and the newly launched Digital Platform Solutions - all driving Cyberlux to be a leading digital technology growth company.
"We saw an outstanding opportunity to accelerate our digital platform offerings for both our government and commercial customers who are increasingly seeking partners to help them scale deployments of robust automated workflows, optimize their operations and leverage innovation capabilities throughout their organizations", stated Mark Schmidt, CEO of Cyberlux. "With the addition of the DAS technology, intellectual property and personnel, Cyberlux is now a high-performance software provider with our portfolio of innovative digital platform assets. This portfolio will continue to scale quickly with innovative offerings, propelling us to become a digital platform global leader."
DAS CORPORATE BACKGROUND
IGOR STANISAVLJEV BACKGROUND AND EXPERIENCE
Mr. Stanisavljev has over 30 years of experience in leading and delivering innovative product portfolios within the logistics, telecommunications, and high-tech industries. During his long tenure with Nextel and NII Holdings, Igor spearheaded joint product development efforts with global technology giants such as Qualcomm, Motorola, Huawei, and others, merging mobility and enterprise-wide solutions into a single offering. More recently, Mr. Stanisavljev has served as a solution provider to multiple large service providers including Tier 1 telecommunications and national cable media providers, providing critical contributions to their transformation to cloud computing and SaaS.
Mr. Stanisavljev has repeatedly demonstrated that an idea, when materialized into an intuitive product or service, will be adopted rapidly. He has received several awards, recognizing his thought leadership, ability to organize diverse and distributed product development teams, and implement many forward-looking product evolution strategies.
To learn more about Mr. Stanisavljev, please refer to his career profile on LinkedIn as follows:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/igorstanisavljev/
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET
Technology Platform - Help to deliver new and radically smarter business models to transform the way enterprises operate, manage, and interact with their clients.
Innovation - Enable enterprises to respond to market and client needs with solutions that allow them to quickly pivot and receive constant feedback along the way to bring disruptive solutions to market.
Operations - Drive automation throughout an organization to modernize internal processes, boost productivity, reduce management overhead, and improve engagement by employees and clients.
Cyberlux Corporation is "Harnessing the Future" by leading digital transformation across global industries, driving operational growth through an accelerated acquisitions and joint ventures strategy, and continuously fueling growth with current and future technology developments, including fundamental organic growth from the Company's four business units - Digital Platform Solutions, FlightEye Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Advanced Lighting Systems, Infrastructure Technology Solutions. Cyberlux is building a global enterprise as a leading digital technology growth company.
About Cyberlux Corporation
