- (PLX AI) - Norske Skog Q4 EBITDA NOK 422 million vs. estimate NOK 230 million.
- • Norske Skog says sales prices for all grades increased in the quarter
- • The European mills operated at full capacity during the quarter
- • Net profit in the quarter was NOK 400 million compared to a net loss of NOK 602 million in the previous quarter
- • Net interest-bearing debt was NOK 1 054 million at the end of the fourth quarter, with an equity ratio of 34%
