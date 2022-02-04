Anzeige
Dow Jones News
04.02.2022 | 07:31
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit Reports 33.7% total sales growth (14.6% -2-

DJ Magnit Reports 33.7% total sales growth (14.6% adjusted for dixy acquisition), 9.9% LFL Sales Growth and 7.4% EBITDA margin in 4Q 2021

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit Reports 33.7% total sales growth (14.6% adjusted for dixy acquisition), 9.9% LFL Sales Growth and 7.4% EBITDA margin in 4Q 2021 04-Feb-2022 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit Reports 33.7% total sales growth (14.6% adjusted for dixy acquisition), 9.9% LFL Sales Growth and 7.4% EBITDA margin in 4Q 2021 Krasnodar, Russia (February 4, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Magnit, the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its 4Q and 12M 2021 operational and unaudited financial results. 

4Q 2021 Key Operational and Financial Highlights 
          -- Total revenue increased by 33.7% y-o-y to RUB 544.6 billion. Total revenue adjusted for the 
         Dixy acquisition increased by 14.6%; 
33.7%       -- Net retail sales reached RUB 530.7 billion increasing 34.3% y-o-y. Net retail sales growth 
         adjusted for the Dixy acquisition was 15.6%; 
TOTAL REVENUE   -- LFL[1] sales growth of 9.9% driven by 10.7% average ticket growth and 0.7% LFL traffic 
growth      decline; 
          -- The Company opened 834 stores on a gross basis (565 Magnit and 9 Dixy convenience stores, 
         256 drogeries and 4 supermarkets). As part of the Company's ongoing efficiency driving campaign, 72 
         stores were closed resulting in a net addition of 762 stores. As of December 31, 2021 the total store 
9.9%       base was 26,077; 
          -- Selling space increase of 273 thousand sq. m., bringing total selling space to 8,997 
lfl sales     thousand sq. m. (20.0% y-o-y growth); 
growth       -- The Company redesigned 315 stores under Magnit brand (279 convenience stores, 28 
         supermarkets and 8 drogeries). As at December 31, 2021, 78% of convenience stores, 45% of 
         supermarkets and 62% of drogeries are either new or refurbished; 
          -- Gross Profit increased by 38.1% y-o-y to RUB 131.3 billion. Gross margin increased by 77 
         bps y-o-y to 24.1% as a result of improved commercial terms, lower supply chain costs, smarter 
         promotions and a favorable format mix; 
 
7.4% 
          -- EBITDA was RUB 40.2 billion with a 7.4% margin - an improvement of 36 bps y-o-y and 21 bps 
EBITDA margin   q-o-q driven by strong gross margin dynamics; 
          -- Net income increased by 36.4% y-o-y to RUB 15.2 billion with a margin of 2.8%. 
 
 
       FY 2021 Key Operational and Financial Highlights 
          -- Total revenue increased by 19.5% y-o-y to RUB 1,856.1 billion. Total revenue adjusted for 
         the Dixy acquisition increased by 10.8%; 
19.5%       -- Net retail sales reached RUB 1,807.8 billion increasing 19.7% y-o-y. Net retail sales 
         growth adjusted for the Dixy acquisition was 11.3%; 
TOTAL REVENUE   -- LFL1 sales growth of 7.0% driven by 7.1% average ticket growth and 0.1% LFL traffic 
growth      decline; 
          -- Materially exceeded full year organic store opening guidance. The Company opened 2,295 
         stores on gross basis (1,450 Magnit and 14 Dixy convenience stores, 825 drogeries and 6 
         supermarkets). As part of the Company's ongoing efficiency improvement campaign, 259 stores were 
2,295       closed resulting in a net store addition of 2,036. As of December 31, 2021 the total store base was 
         26,077; 
stores opened   -- Selling space increase of 708 thousand sq. m. and addition of 793 thousand sq. m. as a 
(gross)      result of the Dixy acquisition, bringing total selling space to 8,997 thousand sq. m. (20.0% y-o-y 
         growth); 
          -- Met full year guidance on the number of store redesigns. The Company redesigned 703 stores 
         under Magnit brand (611 convenience stores, 74 supermarkets and 18 drogeries); 
          -- Gross profit increased by 20.1% y-o-y to RUB 439.2 billion. Gross profit margin stood at 
         23.7%; 
 
7.2% 
EBITDA margin 
          -- EBITDA was RUB 133.1 billion with a 7.2% margin - an improvement of 13 bps y-o-y as a 
         result of stronger gross margin but partially offset by Dixy consolidation; 
          -- Net income increased by 36.8% y-o-y to RUB 51.7 billion with a margin of 2.8% vs 2.4% a 
         year ago. 
 
 
 
« 
 
 
 
       "We are delighted with Magnit's performance in 2021, a year in which we delivered significant progress 
       against our strategy. In July we completed the strategically important acquisition of Dixy, adding 
       another 2,500 stores to our network and strengthening our overall market position. We accelerated our 
       organic expansion and opened almost 2,300 stores - above our original guidance - alongside redesigning a 
       further 700 stores. 
 
 
Jan Dunning 
       We delivered market leading LFL sales growth in every quarter, resulting in continued sales density 
Magnit's   improvement in our mature stores. Total sales growth driven by same-store sales and then additional 
President   selling space reached 33.7%. 
and CEO 
       We have already made good progress with the integration of Dixy and have successfully extracted first 
       portion of synergies and achieved further margin improvements for the combined business - 7.4% EBITDA 
       margin in the quarter and 7.2% for the full year. This gives us confidence in our ability to achieve our 
       ambitious long-term growth targets. 
 
 
 
       Our recently launched e-commerce sales channel has gained traction, achieving RUB 11 bn Gross Merchandise 
       Value for the full year with more than 100,000 orders carried out daily at the end of December. 
 
       We continued to develop our 'My Price' discounter concept and today have over 200 stores in operation 
       delivering encouraging results. In 2022 we plan to add hundreds of stores of this format and will 
       continue developing our quality value-for-money offering. 
 
       We have recorded another set of working capital optimization which turned negative for the first time in 
       the history with RUB 18.5 billion cash release. 
 
 
 
       We ended 2021 in an extremely strong financial position. Leverage reduced to a comfortable level of 1.5x, 
       a very good result given the acceleration of our store roll-out and acquisition of Dixy. Cash generation 
       from operations increased, and, combined with further improvements in working capital, resulted in a 
       healthy free cash flow position. As a result, we are pleased to be able to pay an increased dividend 
       distribution to shareholders for the first nine months 2021, representing a 20% year-on-year growth". 
 
 
 
 
 
» 
 
 
 
 
 
 
30 
       Key events in 4Q 2021 and after the Reported Period 
RUB billion 
          -- Magnit distributed dividends for 9M 2021 in the total amount of c. RUB 30 billion or RUB 
dividends     294.37 per one ordinary share; 
distributed    -- S&P Global Ratings upgraded Magnit's credit rating to "BB+" level; 
          -- Magnit has reached an agreement for the long-term leasehold rights for the 56 stores 
for 9M 2021    operating under the Edelweiss brand in Kazan and 58 Radezh stores in Volgograd; 
          -- Magnit and Wildberries rolled out express delivery of goods from convenience stores to new 
         regions and launched a pickup service for alcohol; 
          -- Magnit and Delivery Club have launched thirty-minute express grocery delivery; 
          -- Magnit fulfilled over 100,000 online orders in one day in the lead-up to the New Year on 
         December 30, 2021; 
          -- Magnit has launched a pharmacy dark store; 
          -- The Company has started implementing AI-powered customer offering personalization; 
          -- Magnit has begun construction of the greenhouses for growing strawberries and blueberries.

Consolidation of the Dixy business and changes to the reporting standards

Magnit completed the acquisition of the Dixy retail business on July 22, 2021, and subsequent performance of Dixy has been consolidated into Magnit's results. Sales and operating results of the stores under the Dixy brand are reported separately, and growth metrics will be published starting from 3Q 2022. Dixy stores are not included in the LFL panel; this will begin after full 12 months of operations following consolidation. The Dixy retail business does not form a separate segment - Magnit will continue reporting consolidated financial results for the Group. 4Q and FY 2021 Operating Results

Retail Sales 

4Q 2021 4Q 2020 Change Change, % FY 2021  FY 2020  Change Change, % 
Total Net Retail Sales, million RUB 530,708 395,160 135,548 34.3%   1,807,752 1,510,071 297,681 19.7% 
Magnit               456,792 395,160 61,632 15.6%   1,680,528 1,510,071 170,457 11.3% 
Convenience Stores[2]        355,702 301,153 54,549 18.1%   1,309,682 1,161,295 148,387 12.8% 
Supermarkets[3]           56,129 53,923 2,206  4.1%   208,316  203,541  4,776  2.3% 
Drogerie Stores           42,317 36,997 5,320  14.4%   152,215  134,272  17,943 13.4% 
Other Formats[4]          2,644  3,087  -444  -14.4%  10,314  10,963  -649  -5.9% 
DIXY                73,916 n/a   n/a   n/a    127,224  n/a    n/a   n/a 
Convenience Stores         70,057 n/a   n/a   n/a    120,552  n/a    n/a   n/a 
Supermarkets[5]           3,858  n/a   n/a   n/a    6,672   n/a    n/a   n/a 
Number of Tickets, mln       1,391  1,155  236   20.5%   5,147   4,641   506   10.9% 
Magnit               1,203  1,155  48   4.2%   4,806   4,641   165   3.6% 
Convenience Stores         1,010  962   48   5.0%   4,044   3,890   154   4.0% 
Supermarkets            79   84   -5   -5.5%   328    338    -10   -2.9% 
Drogerie Stores           107   100   7    7.0%   408    380    27   7.2% 
Other Formats            6    9    -3   -28.9%  27    33    -6   -18.5% 
DIXY                188   n/a   n/a   n/a    341    n/a    n/a   n/a 
Convenience Stores         183   n/a   n/a   n/a    331    n/a    n/a   n/a 
Supermarkets            5    n/a   n/a   n/a    10    n/a    n/a   n/a 
Average Ticket[6], RUB       382   342   39   11.5%   351    325    26   7.9% 
Magnit               380   342   38   11.0%   350    325    24   7.5% 
Convenience Stores         352   313   39   12.4%   324    299    25   8.5% 
Supermarkets            708   643   65   10.1%   636    603    33   5.4% 
Drogerie Stores           396   371   26   6.9%   373    353    20   5.7% 
Other Formats            399   332   67   20.1%   371    322    49   15.1% 
DIXY                393   n/a   n/a   n/a    373    n/a    n/a   n/a 
Convenience Stores         383   n/a   n/a   n/a    364    n/a    n/a   n/a 
Supermarkets            722   n/a   n/a   n/a    676    n/a    n/a   n/a Stores and Selling Space 
                    4Q 2021 4Q 2020 Change Change, % FY 2021 FY 2020 Change Change, % 
Number of Stores (EOP)         26,077 21,564 4,513 20.9%   26,077 21,564 4,513 20.9% 
Magnit                 23,626 21,564 2,062 9.6%   23,626 21,564 2,062 9.6% 
Convenience Stores           16,190 14,911 1,279 8.6%   16,190 14,911 1,279 8.6% 
Supermarkets              470   470   0   0.0%   470   470   0   0.0% 
Drogerie Stores            6,966  6,183  783  12.7%   6,966  6,183  783  12.7% 
DIXY                  2,451  n/a   n/a  n/a    2,451  n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           2,412  n/a   n/a  n/a    2,412  n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              39   n/a   n/a  n/a    39   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Store Openings (Net)          762   410   352  85.9%   2,036  839   1,197 142.7% 
Magnit                 788   410   378  92.2%   2,062  839   1,223 145.8% 
Convenience Stores           533   212   321  151.4%  1,279  289   990  342.6% 
Supermarkets              3    1    2   200.0%  0    -3   3   -100.0% 
Drogerie Stores            252   197   55   27.9%   783   553   230  41.6% 
DIXY                  -26   n/a   n/a  n/a    -26   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           -26   n/a   n/a  n/a    -26   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              0    n/a   n/a  n/a    0    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq.m  8,997  7,497  1,500 20.0%   8,997  7,497  1,500 20.0% 
Magnit                 8,204  7,497  708  9.4%   8,204  7,497  708  9.4% 
Convenience Stores           5,635  5,090  546  10.7%   5,635  5,090  546  10.7% 
Supermarkets              937   941   -4   -0.4%   937   941   -4   -0.4% 
Drogerie Stores            1,604  1,428  175  12.3%   1,604  1,428  175  12.3% 
Other formats             28   37   -10  -25.6%  28   37   -10  -25.6% 
DIXY                  793   n/a   n/a  n/a    793   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           718   n/a   n/a  n/a    718   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              75   n/a   n/a  n/a    75   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Selling Space Addition (Net), th. sq.m 273   126   148  n/a    701   258   443  n/a 
Magnit                 280   126   154  n/a    708   258   449  n/a 
Convenience Stores           226   85   141  n/a    546   138   408  n/a 
Supermarkets              -4   1    -4   n/a    -4   -7   3   n/a 
Drogerie Stores            58   45   14   n/a    175   126   49   n/a 
Other formats             0    -4   4   n/a    -10   2    -11  n/a 
DIXY                  -7   n/a   n/a  n/a    -7   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           -7   n/a   n/a  n/a    -7   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              0    n/a   n/a  n/a    0    n/a   n/a  n/a

4Q and 12M 2021 LFL Results[7] 

4Q 2021           12M 2021 
             Average Ticket Traffic Sales Average Ticket Traffic Sales 
Total (Magnit excl. Dixy) 10.7%     -0.7%  9.9% 7.1%      -0.1%  7.0% 
Convenience Stores    11.9%     -0.1%  11.9% 8.0%      0.2%  8.2% 
Supermarkets       10.0%     -6.2%  3.1% 5.2%      -3.1%  1.9% 
Drogerie Stores      6.3%      -1.5%  4.7% 5.2%      -0.8%  4.4% 
 
 
4.7% 
       Trading Performance 
LTM sales 
density[8] 
improvement 
y-o-y     Total sales in 4Q 2021 grew by 33.7% y-o-y to RUB 544.6 billion. Net retail sales grew by 34.3% y-o-y, 
       driven by a combination of 20.0% selling space growth and 9.9% LFL sales growth. Net retail sales 
       achieved by the stores under the Magnit brand accelerated to 15.6% from 13.8% in 3Q 2021 driven by LFL 
       sales growth in the mature outlets and higher selling space growth. 
 
 
 
       Net retail sales growth continued to outpace selling space growth on further improvement of sales 
       densities. Overall sales densities in 4Q 2021 (excluding stores under the Dixy brand) improved by 1.6% 
       q-o-q and 4.7% y-o-y while across the Company's main convenience store format these improved by 1.9% 
       q-o-q and 5.9% y-o-y. 
 
       Net retail sales growth of Magnit business was strong and exceeded 35% in October and November 2021. In 
       December 2021 it slightly decelerated to 32.5% driven by weaker performance of the last 2.5 weeks due to 
       the high base effect of 2020 (social payments in December 2020), slight deceleration of on-shelf 
       inflation versus peak levels and various COVID-related restrictions in the regions. 
 
 
 
       Selling space growth increased further from 18.4% in the previous quarter to 20.0% in the reported 
       quarter, driven by accelerated organic expansion and the Dixy acquisition (2,477 stores added in 3Q 2021 
       but consolidated from July 22nd, 2021, i.e. 4Q was the first full quarter with Dixy stores consolidated). 
       Selling space growth adjusted for the Dixy acquisition accelerated to 9.4% compared to the previous 
       quarter, reflecting a record high number of store openings per quarter (825 on gross basis) since 1Q 
       2019. 
20% 
selling space 
growth y-o-y 
 
       LFL sales growth accelerated further from 8.6% in the previous quarter to 9.9% in 4Q 2021 predominantly 
       driven by the strong performance of mature stores. 406 stores entered LFL comparison in 4Q (including 214 
       convenience stores and 192 drogeries). Only 7% of Magnit's selling space is currently in the 'ramp-up' 
       phase with 93% already mature. 
 
       Performance of LFL stores was strong across all the regions with Caucasian and Siberian stores 
       demonstrating the first-rate results in the double-digit zone. 
 
 
 
       LFL sales growth in the reported quarter was driven by strong LFL average ticket growth of 10.7% due to 
       acceleration of inflation on top of the continued CVP improvements, store ramp-up effects, etc., while 
       number of SKUs in the average customer basket and average price per article were under pressure, 
       especially in December. LFL traffic was -0.7% driven by COVID uncertainty followed by the lockdown in

