Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Übernahme durch Zijin kurz nach "Tag X"?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Tradegate
03.02.22
20:09 Uhr
12,000 Euro
+0,200
+1,69 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,80012,00007:47
11,90012,20007:42
Dow Jones News
04.02.2022 | 07:31
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit Reports 33.7% total sales growth (14.6% -4-

DJ Magnit Reports 33.7% total sales growth (14.6% adjusted for dixy acquisition), 9.9% LFL Sales Growth and 7.4% EBITDA margin in 4Q 2021

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit Reports 33.7% total sales growth (14.6% adjusted for dixy acquisition), 9.9% LFL Sales Growth and 7.4% EBITDA margin in 4Q 2021 04-Feb-2022 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit Reports 33.7% total sales growth (14.6% adjusted for dixy acquisition), 9.9% LFL Sales Growth and 7.4% EBITDA margin in 4Q 2021 Krasnodar, Russia (February 4, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Magnit, the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its 4Q and 12M 2021 operational and unaudited financial results. 

4Q 2021 Key Operational and Financial Highlights 
          -- Total revenue increased by 33.7% y-o-y to RUB 544.6 billion. Total revenue adjusted for the 
         Dixy acquisition increased by 14.6%; 
33.7%       -- Net retail sales reached RUB 530.7 billion increasing 34.3% y-o-y. Net retail sales growth 
         adjusted for the Dixy acquisition was 15.6%; 
TOTAL REVENUE   -- LFL[1] sales growth of 9.9% driven by 10.7% average ticket growth and 0.7% LFL traffic 
growth      decline; 
          -- The Company opened 834 stores on a gross basis (565 Magnit and 9 Dixy convenience stores, 
         256 drogeries and 4 supermarkets). As part of the Company's ongoing efficiency driving campaign, 72 
         stores were closed resulting in a net addition of 762 stores. As of December 31, 2021 the total store 
9.9%       base was 26,077; 
          -- Selling space increase of 273 thousand sq. m., bringing total selling space to 8,997 
lfl sales     thousand sq. m. (20.0% y-o-y growth); 
growth       -- The Company redesigned 315 stores under Magnit brand (279 convenience stores, 28 
         supermarkets and 8 drogeries). As at December 31, 2021, 78% of convenience stores, 45% of 
         supermarkets and 62% of drogeries are either new or refurbished; 
          -- Gross Profit increased by 38.1% y-o-y to RUB 131.3 billion. Gross margin increased by 77 
         bps y-o-y to 24.1% as a result of improved commercial terms, lower supply chain costs, smarter 
         promotions and a favorable format mix; 
 
7.4% 
          -- EBITDA was RUB 40.2 billion with a 7.4% margin - an improvement of 36 bps y-o-y and 21 bps 
EBITDA margin   q-o-q driven by strong gross margin dynamics; 
          -- Net income increased by 36.4% y-o-y to RUB 15.2 billion with a margin of 2.8%. 
 
 
       FY 2021 Key Operational and Financial Highlights 
          -- Total revenue increased by 19.5% y-o-y to RUB 1,856.1 billion. Total revenue adjusted for 
         the Dixy acquisition increased by 10.8%; 
19.5%       -- Net retail sales reached RUB 1,807.8 billion increasing 19.7% y-o-y. Net retail sales 
         growth adjusted for the Dixy acquisition was 11.3%; 
TOTAL REVENUE   -- LFL1 sales growth of 7.0% driven by 7.1% average ticket growth and 0.1% LFL traffic 
growth      decline; 
          -- Materially exceeded full year organic store opening guidance. The Company opened 2,295 
         stores on gross basis (1,450 Magnit and 14 Dixy convenience stores, 825 drogeries and 6 
         supermarkets). As part of the Company's ongoing efficiency improvement campaign, 259 stores were 
2,295       closed resulting in a net store addition of 2,036. As of December 31, 2021 the total store base was 
         26,077; 
stores opened   -- Selling space increase of 708 thousand sq. m. and addition of 793 thousand sq. m. as a 
(gross)      result of the Dixy acquisition, bringing total selling space to 8,997 thousand sq. m. (20.0% y-o-y 
         growth); 
          -- Met full year guidance on the number of store redesigns. The Company redesigned 703 stores 
         under Magnit brand (611 convenience stores, 74 supermarkets and 18 drogeries); 
          -- Gross profit increased by 20.1% y-o-y to RUB 439.2 billion. Gross profit margin stood at 
         23.7%; 
 
7.2% 
EBITDA margin 
          -- EBITDA was RUB 133.1 billion with a 7.2% margin - an improvement of 13 bps y-o-y as a 
         result of stronger gross margin but partially offset by Dixy consolidation; 
          -- Net income increased by 36.8% y-o-y to RUB 51.7 billion with a margin of 2.8% vs 2.4% a 
         year ago. 
 
 
 
« 
 
 
 
       "We are delighted with Magnit's performance in 2021, a year in which we delivered significant progress 
       against our strategy. In July we completed the strategically important acquisition of Dixy, adding 
       another 2,500 stores to our network and strengthening our overall market position. We accelerated our 
       organic expansion and opened almost 2,300 stores - above our original guidance - alongside redesigning a 
       further 700 stores. 
 
 
Jan Dunning 
       We delivered market leading LFL sales growth in every quarter, resulting in continued sales density 
Magnit's   improvement in our mature stores. Total sales growth driven by same-store sales and then additional 
President   selling space reached 33.7%. 
and CEO 
       We have already made good progress with the integration of Dixy and have successfully extracted first 
       portion of synergies and achieved further margin improvements for the combined business - 7.4% EBITDA 
       margin in the quarter and 7.2% for the full year. This gives us confidence in our ability to achieve our 
       ambitious long-term growth targets. 
 
 
 
       Our recently launched e-commerce sales channel has gained traction, achieving RUB 11 bn Gross Merchandise 
       Value for the full year with more than 100,000 orders carried out daily at the end of December. 
 
       We continued to develop our 'My Price' discounter concept and today have over 200 stores in operation 
       delivering encouraging results. In 2022 we plan to add hundreds of stores of this format and will 
       continue developing our quality value-for-money offering. 
 
       We have recorded another set of working capital optimization which turned negative for the first time in 
       the history with RUB 18.5 billion cash release. 
 
 
 
       We ended 2021 in an extremely strong financial position. Leverage reduced to a comfortable level of 1.5x, 
       a very good result given the acceleration of our store roll-out and acquisition of Dixy. Cash generation 
       from operations increased, and, combined with further improvements in working capital, resulted in a 
       healthy free cash flow position. As a result, we are pleased to be able to pay an increased dividend 
       distribution to shareholders for the first nine months 2021, representing a 20% year-on-year growth". 
 
 
 
 
 
» 
 
 
 
 
 
 
30 
       Key events in 4Q 2021 and after the Reported Period 
RUB billion 
          -- Magnit distributed dividends for 9M 2021 in the total amount of c. RUB 30 billion or RUB 
dividends     294.37 per one ordinary share; 
distributed    -- S&P Global Ratings upgraded Magnit's credit rating to "BB+" level; 
          -- Magnit has reached an agreement for the long-term leasehold rights for the 56 stores 
for 9M 2021    operating under the Edelweiss brand in Kazan and 58 Radezh stores in Volgograd; 
          -- Magnit and Wildberries rolled out express delivery of goods from convenience stores to new 
         regions and launched a pickup service for alcohol; 
          -- Magnit and Delivery Club have launched thirty-minute express grocery delivery; 
          -- Magnit fulfilled over 100,000 online orders in one day in the lead-up to the New Year on 
         December 30, 2021; 
          -- Magnit has launched a pharmacy dark store; 
          -- The Company has started implementing AI-powered customer offering personalization; 
          -- Magnit has begun construction of the greenhouses for growing strawberries and blueberries.

Consolidation of the Dixy business and changes to the reporting standards

Magnit completed the acquisition of the Dixy retail business on July 22, 2021, and subsequent performance of Dixy has been consolidated into Magnit's results. Sales and operating results of the stores under the Dixy brand are reported separately, and growth metrics will be published starting from 3Q 2022. Dixy stores are not included in the LFL panel; this will begin after full 12 months of operations following consolidation. The Dixy retail business does not form a separate segment - Magnit will continue reporting consolidated financial results for the Group. 4Q and FY 2021 Operating Results

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2022 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Magnit Reports 33.7% total sales growth (14.6% -2-

Retail Sales 

4Q 2021 4Q 2020 Change Change, % FY 2021  FY 2020  Change Change, % 
Total Net Retail Sales, million RUB 530,708 395,160 135,548 34.3%   1,807,752 1,510,071 297,681 19.7% 
Magnit               456,792 395,160 61,632 15.6%   1,680,528 1,510,071 170,457 11.3% 
Convenience Stores[2]        355,702 301,153 54,549 18.1%   1,309,682 1,161,295 148,387 12.8% 
Supermarkets[3]           56,129 53,923 2,206  4.1%   208,316  203,541  4,776  2.3% 
Drogerie Stores           42,317 36,997 5,320  14.4%   152,215  134,272  17,943 13.4% 
Other Formats[4]          2,644  3,087  -444  -14.4%  10,314  10,963  -649  -5.9% 
DIXY                73,916 n/a   n/a   n/a    127,224  n/a    n/a   n/a 
Convenience Stores         70,057 n/a   n/a   n/a    120,552  n/a    n/a   n/a 
Supermarkets[5]           3,858  n/a   n/a   n/a    6,672   n/a    n/a   n/a 
Number of Tickets, mln       1,391  1,155  236   20.5%   5,147   4,641   506   10.9% 
Magnit               1,203  1,155  48   4.2%   4,806   4,641   165   3.6% 
Convenience Stores         1,010  962   48   5.0%   4,044   3,890   154   4.0% 
Supermarkets            79   84   -5   -5.5%   328    338    -10   -2.9% 
Drogerie Stores           107   100   7    7.0%   408    380    27   7.2% 
Other Formats            6    9    -3   -28.9%  27    33    -6   -18.5% 
DIXY                188   n/a   n/a   n/a    341    n/a    n/a   n/a 
Convenience Stores         183   n/a   n/a   n/a    331    n/a    n/a   n/a 
Supermarkets            5    n/a   n/a   n/a    10    n/a    n/a   n/a 
Average Ticket[6], RUB       382   342   39   11.5%   351    325    26   7.9% 
Magnit               380   342   38   11.0%   350    325    24   7.5% 
Convenience Stores         352   313   39   12.4%   324    299    25   8.5% 
Supermarkets            708   643   65   10.1%   636    603    33   5.4% 
Drogerie Stores           396   371   26   6.9%   373    353    20   5.7% 
Other Formats            399   332   67   20.1%   371    322    49   15.1% 
DIXY                393   n/a   n/a   n/a    373    n/a    n/a   n/a 
Convenience Stores         383   n/a   n/a   n/a    364    n/a    n/a   n/a 
Supermarkets            722   n/a   n/a   n/a    676    n/a    n/a   n/a Stores and Selling Space 
                    4Q 2021 4Q 2020 Change Change, % FY 2021 FY 2020 Change Change, % 
Number of Stores (EOP)         26,077 21,564 4,513 20.9%   26,077 21,564 4,513 20.9% 
Magnit                 23,626 21,564 2,062 9.6%   23,626 21,564 2,062 9.6% 
Convenience Stores           16,190 14,911 1,279 8.6%   16,190 14,911 1,279 8.6% 
Supermarkets              470   470   0   0.0%   470   470   0   0.0% 
Drogerie Stores            6,966  6,183  783  12.7%   6,966  6,183  783  12.7% 
DIXY                  2,451  n/a   n/a  n/a    2,451  n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           2,412  n/a   n/a  n/a    2,412  n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              39   n/a   n/a  n/a    39   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Store Openings (Net)          762   410   352  85.9%   2,036  839   1,197 142.7% 
Magnit                 788   410   378  92.2%   2,062  839   1,223 145.8% 
Convenience Stores           533   212   321  151.4%  1,279  289   990  342.6% 
Supermarkets              3    1    2   200.0%  0    -3   3   -100.0% 
Drogerie Stores            252   197   55   27.9%   783   553   230  41.6% 
DIXY                  -26   n/a   n/a  n/a    -26   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           -26   n/a   n/a  n/a    -26   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              0    n/a   n/a  n/a    0    n/a   n/a  n/a 
Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq.m  8,997  7,497  1,500 20.0%   8,997  7,497  1,500 20.0% 
Magnit                 8,204  7,497  708  9.4%   8,204  7,497  708  9.4% 
Convenience Stores           5,635  5,090  546  10.7%   5,635  5,090  546  10.7% 
Supermarkets              937   941   -4   -0.4%   937   941   -4   -0.4% 
Drogerie Stores            1,604  1,428  175  12.3%   1,604  1,428  175  12.3% 
Other formats             28   37   -10  -25.6%  28   37   -10  -25.6% 
DIXY                  793   n/a   n/a  n/a    793   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           718   n/a   n/a  n/a    718   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              75   n/a   n/a  n/a    75   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Selling Space Addition (Net), th. sq.m 273   126   148  n/a    701   258   443  n/a 
Magnit                 280   126   154  n/a    708   258   449  n/a 
Convenience Stores           226   85   141  n/a    546   138   408  n/a 
Supermarkets              -4   1    -4   n/a    -4   -7   3   n/a 
Drogerie Stores            58   45   14   n/a    175   126   49   n/a 
Other formats             0    -4   4   n/a    -10   2    -11  n/a 
DIXY                  -7   n/a   n/a  n/a    -7   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Convenience Stores           -7   n/a   n/a  n/a    -7   n/a   n/a  n/a 
Supermarkets              0    n/a   n/a  n/a    0    n/a   n/a  n/a

4Q and 12M 2021 LFL Results[7] 

4Q 2021           12M 2021 
             Average Ticket Traffic Sales Average Ticket Traffic Sales 
Total (Magnit excl. Dixy) 10.7%     -0.7%  9.9% 7.1%      -0.1%  7.0% 
Convenience Stores    11.9%     -0.1%  11.9% 8.0%      0.2%  8.2% 
Supermarkets       10.0%     -6.2%  3.1% 5.2%      -3.1%  1.9% 
Drogerie Stores      6.3%      -1.5%  4.7% 5.2%      -0.8%  4.4% 
 
 
4.7% 
       Trading Performance 
LTM sales 
density[8] 
improvement 
y-o-y     Total sales in 4Q 2021 grew by 33.7% y-o-y to RUB 544.6 billion. Net retail sales grew by 34.3% y-o-y, 
       driven by a combination of 20.0% selling space growth and 9.9% LFL sales growth. Net retail sales 
       achieved by the stores under the Magnit brand accelerated to 15.6% from 13.8% in 3Q 2021 driven by LFL 
       sales growth in the mature outlets and higher selling space growth. 
 
 
 
       Net retail sales growth continued to outpace selling space growth on further improvement of sales 
       densities. Overall sales densities in 4Q 2021 (excluding stores under the Dixy brand) improved by 1.6% 
       q-o-q and 4.7% y-o-y while across the Company's main convenience store format these improved by 1.9% 
       q-o-q and 5.9% y-o-y. 
 
       Net retail sales growth of Magnit business was strong and exceeded 35% in October and November 2021. In 
       December 2021 it slightly decelerated to 32.5% driven by weaker performance of the last 2.5 weeks due to 
       the high base effect of 2020 (social payments in December 2020), slight deceleration of on-shelf 
       inflation versus peak levels and various COVID-related restrictions in the regions. 
 
 
 
       Selling space growth increased further from 18.4% in the previous quarter to 20.0% in the reported 
       quarter, driven by accelerated organic expansion and the Dixy acquisition (2,477 stores added in 3Q 2021 
       but consolidated from July 22nd, 2021, i.e. 4Q was the first full quarter with Dixy stores consolidated). 
       Selling space growth adjusted for the Dixy acquisition accelerated to 9.4% compared to the previous 
       quarter, reflecting a record high number of store openings per quarter (825 on gross basis) since 1Q 
       2019. 
20% 
selling space 
growth y-o-y 
 
       LFL sales growth accelerated further from 8.6% in the previous quarter to 9.9% in 4Q 2021 predominantly 
       driven by the strong performance of mature stores. 406 stores entered LFL comparison in 4Q (including 214 
       convenience stores and 192 drogeries). Only 7% of Magnit's selling space is currently in the 'ramp-up' 
       phase with 93% already mature. 
 
       Performance of LFL stores was strong across all the regions with Caucasian and Siberian stores 
       demonstrating the first-rate results in the double-digit zone. 
 
 
 
       LFL sales growth in the reported quarter was driven by strong LFL average ticket growth of 10.7% due to 
       acceleration of inflation on top of the continued CVP improvements, store ramp-up effects, etc., while 
       number of SKUs in the average customer basket and average price per article were under pressure, 
       especially in December. LFL traffic was -0.7% driven by COVID uncertainty followed by the lockdown in

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2022 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Magnit Reports 33.7% total sales growth (14.6% -3- 

November and the introduction of QR codes in shopping malls. The latter mostly affected traffic of larger 
       formats located in the malls and a limited number of cosmetics stores in certain regions where they were 
       not deemed 'essential' stores. 
 
       Acceleration of revenue and LFL sales growth versus previous quarter did not require any intensification 
       of promo activity - it remained flat y-o-y with some acceleration q-o-q due to seasonal factors. 
 
59 mln    During the quarter the number of loyalty program cardholders reached 58.7 million. Company-wide, the 
       proportion of tickets using the loyalty card was 56% with sales penetration of 69%. During peak days of 
of loyalty  the quarter it reached 59% and 73% correspondingly. The loyalty program continues to deliver positive 
program    cross-format gains - 43% of Magnit's customer base at the end of the reporting period (compared to 40% in 
cardholders  the previous quarter) visit 2+ store formats. Average ticket of the active user is 1.8x higher vs 
       transaction without loyalty card in a convenience store and 2.0x higher in large formats. 
          Store Network Development and Performance by Format 
 
 
          The convenience segment within the Magnit brand generated 67.0% of total net retail sales in 4Q 
          2021. In the quarter Magnit accelerated its expansion program both q-o-q and y-o-y and opened 
          (gross) 565 convenience stores (336 in 3Q 2021 and 243 in 4Q 2020). The Company continued its 
11.9%       efficiency campaign and closed 32 convenience stores (flat y-o-y). Magnit added 533 convenience 
          stores (net) during the quarter. The selling space growth of convenience stores picked up to 10.7% 
LFL sales growth  y-o-y, driving a 18.1% acceleration in sales in the format - the strongest performance across all 
in Magnit     Magnit's store formats - driven by LFL sales growth of 11.9% and selling space growth of 10.7%. LFL 
convenience in 4Q sales growth was driven by LFL average ticket growth of +11.9% while LFL traffic growth was -0.1%. 
2021        Adjusted for the ramp-up effect following acceleration in redesign campaign, LFL traffic in 
          convenience stores would be positive. 
 
          Magnit supermarkets generated 10.6% of the Group's net retail sales in the reported quarter. During 
          4Q 2021 the Company opened four supermarkets and closed one store, focusing on refurbishment versus 
          adding new space. The Company's redesign program is gaining traction with 74 supermarkets 
74         refurbished during 2021 including 28 in 4Q 2021. Selling space across this format remained almost 
          flat y-o-y. The Company was able to deliver LFL sales growth of 3.1% - in line with the previous 
magnit       quarter - despite the introduction of QR codes for customers of shopping malls where a third of 
supermarkets    Magnit's supermarkets are located. This was driven by 10.0% average ticket growth and 6.2% traffic 
redesigned in 2021 decline. Traffic reduction was partly due to higher share of stores in the ramp-up phase following 
          acceleration in the redesign campaign (6% of large format store portfolio has been redesigned in the 
          reported quarter). As a result, net retail sales growth of supermarkets improved to 4.1% in the 
          quarter. 
 
          The sales contribution of Magnit's drogerie format represented 8.0% of total net retail sales. 
          During 4Q 2021 Magnit opened (net) 252 cosmetics stores - a record high since 3Q 2019. Selling space 
          increased by 12.3% y-o-y or by 58 thousand sq. m., the highest of all formats. Driven by this 
12.3%       increase in selling space and LFL sales growth of 4.7%, sales grew 14.4%. LFL traffic declined by 
          1.5% due to the introduction of QR codes in certain regions where drogeries were not considered 
y-o-y selling   stores selling essential goods. This was well compensated by 6.3% LFL average ticket growth. LFL 
space increase in trends in the cosmetics format reflect lower inflation on the non-food assortment, different mix of 
drogerie in 4Q   products on promotion and high comparison base. 
2021 
 
 
          During 4Q 2021 Magnit continued its renovation program and redesigned 279 convenience stores, 28 
          supermarkets and 8 drogeries. This resulted in the combined share of refurbished and new stores at: 
          78% for convenience stores, 45% for supermarkets and 62% for the drogerie format. 
 
 
 
          The share of Dixy stores in the Group's total net retail sales reached 13.9% in the fourth quarter 
          including 13.2% of Dixy convenience stores. In the reported period nine convenience stores were 
          opened, while 35 outlets have been closed, resulting in 2,451 stores and 793 thousand sq. m. of 
          selling space as at December 31, 2021 compared to 2,477 stores at the end of the previous quarter. 
          On pro-forma basis, Dixy' store estate demonstrated mid-single digit LFL sales growth, driven by 
          mature stores, despite high comparison base and strong sales density overall. 
 
          E-commerce 
13.9% 
share of the Dixy Magnit has been piloting e-commerce services since the third quarter of 2020. The Company currently 
stores in the   runs a number of online delivery projects, including own delivery and partnerships (express 
total net retail  delivery, regular delivery, e-pharma, cosmetics and partnerships). 
sales in 4Q 2021 
 
 
          Total e-commerce GMV (incl. VAT) in the reported period was RUB 6.0 billion, contributing more than 
          half to the full year e-commerce GMV of RUB 11.2 billion. 
 
          During 4Q 2021, the average number of orders per day almost doubled and reached 62,274. On December 
          30th Magnit fulfilled over 100,000 orders. 
11.2 
 
RUB billion 
          The average ticket across all online services was c. RUB 1,074 including VAT. This average ticket is 
GMV in 2021    approximately 2.7x higher than in the convenience stores (RUB 403 in 4Q 2021). This is mostly due to 
          a larger number of items per basket. The average ticket within Magnit own delivery service was RUB 
          1,235. 
          Magnit's e-commerce services today cover over 4,490 offline stores and 20 dark stores in 64 regions 
          and 301 cities, with 69% of the current revenue generated outside Moscow and St. Petersburg. The 
          largest and fastest growing segment is express delivery, where orders are expected to be fulfilled 
          within 60 minutes. 
                  4Q 2021 4Q 2020 Change Change, times/% 12M 2021 12M 2020 Change Change, times/% 
GMV, billion RUB          6.0   0.3   5.7  18.5x      11.2   0.4   10.9  32x 
Number of orders per day (average) 62,274 3,959  58,315 15.7x      29,481  2,496  26,985 11.8x 
Average ticket incl. VAT, RUB   1,074  912   162  17.8%      1,045  925   120  13.0% 
Number of stores covered, EOP   4,490  1,290  3,200 3.5x      4,490  1,290  3,200 3.5x 
 
 
 
          Discounters 
 
 
 
          Magnit started piloting discounters in July 2020 as a response to the fast changing economic 
          environment. The concept is aimed at price-sensitive consumers who frequently make minor purchases 
          of traditional goods or stock up on products. 
 
 
190 
          As at December 31, 2021 the Company had 190 operating 'My Price' discounters compared to 15 stores 
My Price      a year ago. During 2021 Magnit opened 175 stores including 78 in the reported quarter. Out of 190 
discounters as at  operating discounters 71 are new store openings and 119 have been reformatted from convenience 
December 31, 2021  stores. 
 
          Average ticket at My price discounters increased by 8% y-o-y and stood at RUB 324. Outlets 
          reformatted from convenience stores delivered LFL sales growth of above 30%. Financial Results for 4Q and FY 2021 (IAS 17) 
RUB mln         4Q 2021 4Q 2020 Change FY 2021  FY 2020  Change 
Total Revenue      544,552 407,227 33.7%  1,856,079 1,553,777 19.5% 
Retail          530,708 395,160 34.3%  1,807,752 1,510,071 19.7% 
Wholesale        13,844 12,067 14.7%  48,327  43,707  10.6% 
Gross Profit       131,255 95,027 38.1%  439,238  365,729  20.1% 
Gross Margin, %     24.1%  23.3%  77 bps 23.7%   23.5%   13 bps 
SG&A, % of Sales     -21.2% -20.5% -72 bps -20.6%  -20.5%  -17 bps 
EBITDA pre LTI[9]    40,452 28,803 40.4%  134,054  110,264  21.6% 
EBITDA Margin pre LTI, % 7.4%  7.1%  36 bps 7.2%   7.1%   13 bps 
EBITDA          40,167 28,592 40.5%  133,143  109,410  21.7% 
EBITDA Margin, %     7.4%  7.0%  36 bps 7.2%   7.0%   13 bps 
EBIT           23,745 16,516 43.8%  79,744  63,493  25.6% 
EBIT Margin, %      4.4%  4.1%  30 bps 4.3%   4.1%   21 bps 
Net Finance Costs    -3,835 -2,856 34.3%  -12,966  -13,497  -3.9% 
FX Gain/ (Loss)     -150  419   -135.7% 302    -1,310  -123.1% 
Profit before Tax    19,760 14,080 40.3%  67,081  48,686  37.8% 
Taxes          -4,590 -2,962 55.0%  -15,387  -10,905  41.1% 
Net Income        15,170 11,117 36.4%  51,694  37,781  36.8% 
Net Income Margin, %   2.8%  2.7%  6 bps  2.8%   2.4%   35 bps 
 
For 4Q and FY 2021 financial results in accordance with IFRS 16 - see Appendix 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
24.1%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2022 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Magnit Reports 33.7% total sales growth (14.6% -4- 

Gross margin 
in 4Q 2021 
 
 
 
       Total revenue in 4Q 2021 increased by 33.7%. This growth was underpinned by net retail sales growth of 
       34.3% and wholesale revenue growth of 14.7%. Wholesale operations accounted for 2.5% of total sales. 
 
       Gross Profit in 4Q 2021 increased by 38.1% y-o-y to RUB 131.3 billion. Gross margin increased by 77 bps 
       y-o-y to 24.1% as a result of lower supply chain costs, improved commercial terms, smarter promotions and 
       a favorable format mix. Promotional intensity was flat y-o-y with some acceleration q-o-q due to seasonal 
       factors. On a q-o-q basis gross margin improved by 52 bps from 23.6% in 3Q 2021. 
 
 
 
       Despite further increases to on-shelf availability, supply chain costs decreased by 12 bps y-o-y. This 
       was due to higher DC productivity and utilization, which offset the negative impact of the increased 
       container shipping tariffs. 
 
 
 
       Shrinkage as a proportion of sales increased by 5 bps y-o-y driven by consolidation of the Dixy business. 
       Shrinkage as a percentage of sales at Magnit's standalone business remained flat y-o-y despite the 
       growing share of fresh products and overall improvement of on-shelf availability. 
 
 
 
       SG&A costs increased by 72 bps y-o-y to 21.2% as a percent of sales due to the different calendarisation 
       of personnel costs versus the previous year as well as the accelerated expansion and redesign with higher 
       a share of stores in the ramp-up phase. 
 
 
 
       Personnel costs as a percentage of sales increased by 62 bps which was predominantly driven by the 
       different calendarisation of the annual bonus accrual (44 bps) versus previous year. Total amount of 
       expenses related to STIP[10] remained flat y-o-y. Other influencing factors include higher share of 
       outsource staff and much bigger number of new stores in the ramp-up phase. This was partially offset by 
       continued productivity improvements and ongoing automation of business processes. 
 
 
 
       Advertising expenses decreased by 21 bps y-o-y on more efficient marketing activities and calendarisation 
       of loyalty campaigns. 
 
       Rental costs as a percentage of sales increased by 12 bps y-o-y driven by consolidation of Dixy stores 
       predominantly located in the Moscow and Saint-Petersburg regions with higher rent rates, acceleration in 
       store openings and, subsequently, larger number of stores in the ramp-up period as well as higher share 
       of leased selling space. The share of leased selling space increased to 80.2% in 4Q 2021 vs 78.0% a year 
       ago. Despite the above-mentioned factors, rent expense of Magnit's standalone business decreased as a 
       percentage of sales thanks to higher sales density, improved lease terms with landlords and the closure 
       of inefficient stores. 
 
       Utilities costs as a percentage of sales increased by 8 bps y-o-y on accelerated store openings and their 
       ramp-up period as well as y-o-y increase in cleaning expenses due to higher frequency of cleaning and 
       sanitary treatment. 
 
       Depreciation, repair and maintenance, packaging and raw materials, bank, tax and other expenses as a 
       percentage of sales remained broadly flat y-o-y. 
 
 
 
       As a result, EBITDA was RUB 40.2 billion with a 7.4% margin - an improvement of 36 bps y-o-y and 21 bps 
       q-o-q. This was driven by strong gross margin dynamics but partially offset by higher SG&A costs as well 
       as the consolidation of Dixy business with lower profitability. EBITDA margin for the FY 2021 was 7.2% 
       with a y-o-y improvement of 13 bps. 
 
7.4%     Net finance costs in 4Q 2021 increased by 34.3% y-o-y to RUB 3.8 billion (but were flat in absolute terms 
       q-o-q) due to the higher total amount of borrowings. The Company increased its total debt by RUB 104.3 
ebitda margin billion during the last twelve months, by obtaining long-term bank loans and bond issuance. These 
in 4Q 2021  supported the Company's accelerated expansion and the acquisition of Dixy. 
 
       As a result, average cost of debt increased y-o-y to 6.4% (33 bps y-o-y) but remained flat q-o-q. 99.8% 
       of the Company's debt profile is represented by long-term borrowings and bonds with an average maturity 
       of 18 months. 
 
       In 4Q 2021 the Company reported FX loss of RUB 0.2 billion related to direct import operations. 
 
       Income tax in 4Q 2021 was RUB 4.6 billion. The effective tax rate stood at 23.2%. 
 
       As a result, net income in 4Q 2021 increased by 36.4% y-o-y and stood at RUB 15.2 billion. Net income 
       margin increased by 6 bps y-o-y to 2.8%. Net income for FY 2021 grew by 36.8% with a margin improvement 
       of 35 bps to 2.8%. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
2.8% 
Net income 
margin 
in 4Q 2021 Financial Position Highlights (IFRS 16) 
RUB mln             31.12.2021 31.12.2020 
Inventories           224,873  205,949 
Trade and other receivables   11,902   8,564 
Cash and cash equivalents    73,399   44,700 
Long-term borrowings and loans  205,287  147,695 
Trade and other payables     239,737  184,325 
Short-term loans and borrowings 65,139   18,392 
       Inventories increased by RUB 18.9 billion (9.2%) compared with December 31, 2020 and stood at RUB 225 
       billion on the back of total sales growth of 33.7%. Adjusted for the Dixy acquisition, inventories of the 
       Magnit's standalone business reduced substantially. This was driven by a number of ongoing projects, 
       including the reduction of slow-moving items, assortment harmonization and IT solutions that are aimed at 
       better on-shelf availability and promotion forecasting. 
negative 
working 
capital with 
       Trade and other payables grew by RUB 55.4 billion compared with December 31, 2020 and stood at RUB 239.7 
18.5     billion, driven by higher sales and increased payment days. Accounts receivables increased by RUB 3.3 
       billion vs December 31, 2020 and stood at RUB 11.9 billion due to higher sales and improved commercial 
billion    terms with suppliers. 
cash release 
       As a result, working capital as of December 31, 2021 turned negative with the cash release of RUB 18.5 
       billion. Negative working capital was achieved for both the standalone Magnit and Dixy businesses.

Debt Composition and Leverage 

December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 
IAS 17 
Total Debt, RUB billion 270.4       265.5     166.1 
Long-Term Debt     205.3       222.9     147.7 
Short-Term Debt     65.1       42.6     18.4 
Net Debt, RUB billion  197.0       136.1     121.4 
Net Debt/EBITDA     1.5x       1.2x     1.1? 
IFRS 16 
Net Debt, RUB billion  653.3       498.9     479.0 
Net Debt/EBITDA     3.0x       2.7x     2.7x 
       As at December 31, 2021 Gross Debt increased by RUB 104.3 billion or 62.8% compared to December 31, 2020 
       and stood at RUB 270.4 billion. Total debt remained flat versus end of the previous quarter. The 
       Company's cash position increased to RUB 73.4 billion as at December 31, 2021 from RUB 44.7 billion as at 
       December 31, 2020. As a result, Net Debt increased by 62.3% y-o-y to RUB 197.0 billion as at December 31, 
       2021. 
1.5x 
 
net debt/ 
ebitda    The Company's debt is fully RUB denominated, matching its revenue structure. The Net Debt to EBITDA ratio 
as of     was 1.5x as at December 31, 2021 vs 1.1x as at December 31, 2020. During the reported quarter leverage 
december 31, reduced significantly from 1.9x as at September 30, 2021. 
2021 
 
(IAS17) 
       Capex in 4Q 2021 increased by 89.3% and stood at RUB 23.9 billion. This was driven by an almost twofold 
       acceleration of the Group's expansion and a more than quadrupling of the store redesign program (834 
       store openings on gross basis and 315 redesigns in 4Q 2021 vs 445 and 72 respectively in 4Q 2020). Total 
       capital expenditure for the full year almost doubled and stood at RUB 65.9 billion (matching guidance), 
       compared with RUB 32.0 billion in FY 2020. FY 2022 Guidance 
Number of store openings (all formats, gross) >2,000 
Number of redesigns (all formats)       900 
GMV on-line growth, RUB billion        >2.0x 
CAPEX, RUB billion               80-85 
           In 2022 Magnit plans to open more than 2,000 stores of different format on a gross basis as part 
           of its organic expansion which is broadly in line with the previous year, adjusted for small 
           organic-type acquisitions. The store opening program for the current year reflects a strict return 
           requirement and continued focus on operating efficiency. The Company also plans to refurbish 
>2,000        around 900 stores, more than in the previous year. 
stores on gross   In 2022, the Company will continue developing its e-commerce services including Magnit's own 
basis to be opened  delivery and partnerships and plans to at least double its e-commerce GMV. 
by magnit 
organically in 2022 In 2022 Capital expenditure is expected to be approximately RUB 80-85 billion, excluding M&A 
           activity. An increase in the planned absolute investment compared to 2021 reflects the greater 
           number of store redesigns, Dixy store network refurbishment and maintenance, launch of new own

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2022 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

MAGNIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.