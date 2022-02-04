- (PLX AI) - Fiskars Q4 EBITA EUR 27.8 million.
- • Q4 EPS EUR 0.22
|Fiskars Q4 Sales EUR 353.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 319 Million
|07:36
|FISKARS CORPORATION: Fiskars Financial Statement Release 2021
|FISKARS CORPORATION: Fiskars has completed the divestment of its North American Watering Business
|FISKARS CORPORATION: Change in the Fiskars Group Leadership Team
|FISKARS CORPORATION: Proposals of the Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors to Fiskars' Annual General Meeting 2022
