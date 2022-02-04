GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: Global Bioenergies - LAST wins Marie Claire Prix d'Excellence Beauty Award 2022

LAST wins Marie Claire

Prix d'Excellence Beauty Award 2022

Paris, 4 February 2022

For 36 years, Marie Claire, a magazine sold in over 30 countries and read by over 75 million women worldwide, has assembled a panel of experts to distribute the Prix d'Excellence Beauty Awards to the best products of the year. Yesterday, the panel awarded the Prix d'Excellence France Award for "Research and Innovation" to LAST in recognition of its make-up range combining performance with naturalness.

Marc Delcourt, CEO of Global Bioenergies, the company that launched the LAST brand, could not conceal his pride: "A year ago, who'd have imagined winning a Prix d'Excellence Award from an iconic institution of fashion and beauty like Marie Claire? Following last November's award by professional magazine Cosmetiquemag, this latest award, which ranks LAST alongside the big names of the beauty industry, will give the brand international visibility. Besides the quality of the products, this award highlights the major innovation we are now bringing to the cosmetics industry: our innovative process allows us to produce a number of key cosmetics molecules, up to now derived from petroleum, from natural resources. We are working to increase our production capacity and will soon be able to offer the fruits of this innovation to some of the big names in the industry."

What the judges said:

"No more petrochemical derivatives! The green revolution is on the march towards an original and uncompromising make-up", Virginie de Tarlé, Femme Actuelle.

"Blending extreme longwear and naturalness, what a great première!" Fabienne Lagoarde, Biba.

"A revolutionary make-up that completely changes the game and fills us with joy!" Marie Bénédicte Gauthier, Voici.

"It works, it's sexy (...) A win-win combination that has us all on board!" Emmanuelle Lannes, Cosmopolitan.

The LAST range comprises 32 richly coloured mascara, eyebrow mascara, eye shadow and lipstick products, all characterised by:

90-99% naturalness

longwear performance up to the highest market standards

www.colors-that-last.com- no need to sacrifice performance for naturalness

Press contact :

TG Communication - tessa.guilloux@tgcom.fr00 33 6 10 86 10 88

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES lily@colors-that-last.com

Phone: 00 33 1 64 98 20 50

