- (PLX AI) - AddLife Q4 revenue SEK 2,131 million vs. estimate SEK 2,490 million.
- • Q4 net income SEK 178 million
- • Q4 EPS SEK 1.46
|07:52
|AddLife Q4 EBITA SEK 329 Million vs. Estimate SEK 346 Million
|Do
|AddLife CEO Kristina Willgård to Step Down
|(PLX AI) - AddLife says CEO Kristina Willgård will step down during 2022.• Search for new CEO begins
|Do
|Kristina Willgård to step down as CEO of AddLife during 2022
|20.01.
|AddLife completes the acquisition of MBA Incorporado S.L, a leading Spanish orthopaedic and trauma surgery business
|22.12.21
|AddLife to Buy MBA Incorporado for EUR 111 Million in Cash
|(PLX AI) - AddLife has reached an agreement with the majority-owner to acquire MBA Incorporado S.L, a leading Spanish orthopaedic and trauma surgery business• Purchase price for 100 percent of the equity...
|ADDLIFE AB
|24,980
|-4,29 %