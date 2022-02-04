Norway's Scatec - which has a 50% stake in Acme's 900 MW solar project in Rajasthan, India - has put the planned installation on hold due to a lack of domestically produced solar panels and a 40% import duty on PV modules that will go into effect from April.From pv magazine India Norway's Scatec and Indian developer Acme Solar have decided to put their 900 MW solar project in the Indian state of Rajasthan on hold. Scatec pointed a lack of domestically made solar panels and a 40% import duty on PV modules from April as the reasons for putting the project on hold. The project has been moved from ...

