East Africa Metals: Übernahme durch Zijin kurz nach "Tag X"?
WKN: A0SMU8 ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 Ticker-Symbol: NB2 
04.02.2022
Northern Data AG: Northern Data Provides Operations Update for January 2022

  • In January 2022 Northern Data generated:
    • 5,254 green1 ETH
    • 236 BTC
  • Northern Data had 20,500 ASIC miners online end of Jan'22

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 / ISIN DE000A3E5EZ5), the leading value generator for HPC infrastructure solutions, today provided an operations update for January 2022.

1 Based on almost exclusively renewable energy.

About Northern Data:

We at Northern Data are firmly convinced that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business and, ultimately, human progress. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global leadership in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating ultra-efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a unique combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications such as bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers for unparalleled site selection flexibility and employs a workforce of some 200 people in seven countries.

Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Telefon: +49 171 557 6989

SOURCE: Northern Bitcoin AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687271/Northern-Data-Provides-Operations-Update-for-January-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
