- (PLX AI) - YIT Q4 revenue EUR 929 million vs. estimate EUR 875 million.
- • Q4 EBIT EUR 20 million
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 4.8%
|YIT Q4 Adjusted EBIT EUR 45 Million vs. Estimate EUR 59 Million
YIT Q4 revenue EUR 929 million vs. estimate EUR 875 million.• Q4 EBIT EUR 20 million• Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 4.8%
