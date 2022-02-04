- (PLX AI) - Neles Q4 orders EUR 170.4 million.
- • Q4 sales EUR 174.2 million
- • Q4 EBIT EUR 23.6 million
- • Q4 EPS EUR 0.14
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|12,080
|12,260
|08:09
|12,080
|12,240
|08:00
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Neles Q4 Adjusted EBITA EUR 26.8 Million
|(PLX AI) - Neles Q4 orders EUR 170.4 million.• Q4 sales EUR 174.2 million• Q4 EBIT EUR 23.6 million• Q4 EPS EUR 0.14
► Artikel lesen
|08:06
|NELES OYJ: Proposals by the Board of Directors to the Neles Corporation Annual General Meeting 2022
|Do
|Valmet says merger with Neles could be delayed
|25.01.
|NELES OYJ: Neles to accelerate its strategy implementation with a new operating model and organization, including changes in executive management team
|24.01.
|NELES OYJ: Neles Corporation: Proposals of the Shareholders' Nomination Board regarding the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|NELES OYJ
|12,080
|-4,39 %