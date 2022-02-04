- (PLX AI) - BioGaia Q4 sales SEK 206.2 million vs. estimate SEK 200 million.
- • Q4 EBIT SEK 53.1 million vs. estimate SEK 57 million
|BioGaia Q4 Net Income SEK 38.3 Million vs. Estimate SEK 43 Million
|BioGaia AB - Year-end Report 2021
|BioGaia's probiotic reduces inflammation in patients with diverticulitis
|BioGaia Pharma announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase II Clinical Study Evaluating BGP345A for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC-1)
|BioGaia acquires its US distributor - strengthening its market position in the US
