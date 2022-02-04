

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While issuing a trading update for the period 1 October 2021 to 3 February 2022, Shaftesbury (SHB.L) said its near and longer-term outlook remains positive. The Group stated that 88% of rent for the quarter to 31 December 2021 were collected to date. EPRA vacancy at 31 December 2021 was 5.1% of portfolio ERV, down 0.9% over the quarter. Leasing transactions with a combined rental value of 10.6 million pounds were completed in the quarter.



'Whilst trading and footfall have been impacted by seven weeks of Omicron restrictions, strong trading prior to the restrictions and the continuation of government support measures have enabled our occupiers to weather this period of disruption,' Brian Bickell, Chief Executive, said.







