London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2022) - Peachfolio, a leading Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform for tracking and analyzing crypto portfolios, announced the launch of their highly anticipated PeachHub web app on February 3. This comprehensive new tracking platform delivers cutting-edge tracking and analytics tools for PC, Mac, and tablet devices.

Peachfolio provides Decentralised Finance (DeFi) investors with unique tracking and analytics tools for Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, and now Polygon

Following their mobile app, Peachfolio launched the exciting new PeachHub web app on February 3

PeachHub helps investors trade safer, smarter, and with confidence, regardless of their level of experience

PeachHub delivers data never available for DeFi traders before like holder analytics, liquidity status tracking, and social media sentiment analytics

In volatile times, investors need tools they can trust

With the current whirlwind of volatility that's tearing through even top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Solano, Cardano, it's become ever more important to have the right information at the investor's fingertips. Making well-informed decisions when market sentiment is fearful can be a winning strategy for investors looking to make smarter trades.

When trading on a centralized exchange, features such as advanced analytics, portfolio tracking, and crypto news are taken for granted. But when investors venture into Decentralized Finance (DeFi) trading, such tools have been severely lacking. This was the spark that drove a group of experienced crypto investors to build Peachfolio, an ecosystem of products designed to open up a wealth of trading analytics to every DeFi trader.

A mobile app with a DeFi-rence

Peachfolio launched its first product, a free mobile app for both Android and iOS devices, in June 2021. It delivered many sought-after features like price alerts, real-time charts, transaction history, and profit & loss reports that DeFi traders had been crying out for. Not only that, but it's also available in ten languages including English, Spanish, Hindi, Turkish, Russian, Mandarin Chinese, Arabic, and Irish.

The app quickly saw a hugely enthusiastic reaction among the DeFi community, with adoption spreading quickly and word-of-mouth recommendations seeing its user base grow to 70k. Users rated the app as "a must-have for cryptoholics" and "hands down the most important crypto app you could have".

In particular, the Peachfolio app really marked out a niche for itself as the only app on the market that tracks every single Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum token ever created - no matter how new they are. Some traders even discovered long-forgotten tokens in their wallets that were now worth thousands of dollars. Now with the Polygon blockchain to be added to the Peachfolio Ecosystem, a whole new world of traders will be able to finally experience the same.

All investors need to do to use the Peachfolio app is just enter their wallet address in the app. It's that simple. There's no need for passwords, seed phrases, or complex connection steps because the app uses publicly available blockchain data. All of an investor's data is stored locally on their device to ensure anonymity, making Peachfolio safe and secure to use.

Dive even deeper with PeachHub

While the Peachfolio mobile app can give an investor analytics on the go, there are times when they want to dive deeper into potential investments. That's where the PeachHub web app for desktop and tablet devices comes in, with its second-by-second data and extensive insights into both individual tokens and your entire portfolio.

"We've listened to our users who want the power to deep-dive into their portfolio and into potential investments, and we believe PeachHub delivers tools that have never been available to DeFi traders before," said Simon Hilditch, Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships at Peachfolio. "Our new integration with Polygon and our planned future collaborations with them also feed directly into our desire to give DeFi users the best trading experience possible and help them make great decisions".

Even right now immediately after launch, PeachHub already delivers features that will make DeFi traders lives easier such as:

Opening multiple charts at the same time to create effortless comparisons

Easy switching between tracking Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Ethereum, and MATIC tokens.

Searching for tokens on all three chains by name or contract address

Peachfolio also plans to add even more exciting new features in the weeks after launch. These features will greatly expand the range of tools available to all DeFi traders with:

Token holder analysis showing a graphical distribution of a token's holders

Liquidity analysis displaying where liquidity is, when it was added or removed, and where it moved to

Social media distribution analytics of where a token's biggest community is, follower numbers, stats about posts, and more

All the markets where a token can be bought (with handy links to buy)

Peachfolio is also adding more blockchains in the coming weeks, becoming the go-to solution for DeFi traders.

"The Peachfolio Ecosystem will deliver tools to DeFi traders that they have never had access to before," said Jamie, Co-Founder and Head of Operations. "We're excited about our Polygon integration, and we'll continue to work with more blockchains to add them to our ecosystem and give their communities the best-in-class tools to trade safer and smarter."

About The Peachfolio Ecosystem

The Peachfolio Ecosystem is the only multi-platform smart solution that delivers portfolio data, market analytics, crypto news, and financial tools right to your fingertips for a smarter, safer, and simpler DeFi experience for everyone.

See all of your wallets in real-time, get in-depth market insights and breaking news, and learn the skills you need to trade like a pro.

Find out more at https://www.peachfolio.app/, read the whitepaper, or join the Peachfolio communities on Twitter and Telegram.

Download the free Peachfolio app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

