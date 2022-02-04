- (PLX AI) - SKF shares fell further today, adding to losses after yesterday's earnings as analysts cut their price targets and recommendations on the stock.
- • SKF disappointed in its ability to offset cost inflation with price, Danske said, cutting their recommendation to hold from buy
- • Valuation is low, but earnings visibility is also limited, Danske said
- • SKF wasn't able to convince the market it could move to 8% annual growth from low-single-digits historically, DNB said, cutting its price target to SEK 205 from SEK 235 and maintaining hold
- • The market focused on the weak Q4 margin, and SKF has no potential triggers for rerating despite low valuation: DNB
- • The annual growth target of 8% is ambitious, and we prefer to stay on the sidelines right now, Kepler Cheuvreux said, maintaining a hold rating and cutting their price target to SEK 210 from SEK 225
