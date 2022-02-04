DJ Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 187.2056

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3825107

CODE: MTXX LN

ISIN: LU1650490474

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 140939 EQS News ID: 1276723 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1276723&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2022 03:18 ET (08:18 GMT)