DJ Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOL LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.3214
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16151023
CODE: RIOL LN
ISIN: LU1900066207
