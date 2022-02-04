DJ AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M UCITS ETF DR - EUR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M UCITS ETF DR - EUR (GAGG) AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M UCITS ETF DR - EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2022 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M UCITS ETF DR - EUR

DEALING DATE: 03/02/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 52.1062

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1775688

CODE: GAGG

ISIN: LU1437024729 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GAGG Sequence No.: 141035 EQS News ID: 1276835 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 04, 2022 04:15 ET (09:15 GMT)