

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production rose for the second straight month in December, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 3.6 percent year-on-year in December, following a 2.2 percent rise in November.



The industrial production volume increased 5.8 percent yearly in December. Economists had expected a 1.3 percent rise.



Out of the subsections, the largest decline came from manufacture of transport equipment.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production declined 0.1 percent in December, after a 3.0 percent growth in the preceding month.



In 2021, industrial production volume rose 9.6 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de