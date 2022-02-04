The Bwengu Solar PV Power Plant will spread over 105 hectares of land and is expected to be built at a cost of $65 million within 12 months. The facility will be located in Ulalo Nyirenda village, which is just 1 km from the Bwengu Escome Substation power grid. A consortium led by US-based independent power producer Quantel Renewable Energy has begun construction on a 50 MW solar power plant in Malawi. The Bwengu Solar PV Power Plant will spread over 105 hectares of land in Bwengu, in the Northern Region's Mzimba District, and is expected to be built at a cost of $65 million within 12 months. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...