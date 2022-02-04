DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2022 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 104.1018

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 826618

CODE: USIG LN

ISIN: LU1285959703

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 141048 EQS News ID: 1276857 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1276857&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2022 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)