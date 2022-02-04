The "Germany Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL payments in Germany are expected to grow by 59.9% on annual basis to reach US$ 60424.0 million in 2022.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Germany remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 35.9% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 37777.1 million in 2021 to reach US$ 380628.0 million by 2028.

Over the last four to eight quarters, digitalization has started to dominate all sectors in Germany. Notably, the impact of digitalization is especially evident in financial transactions. During the last decade, cash played a significant role in the country. However, the changing and evolving payments landscape and the global pandemic have significantly transformed the entire payment industry in Germany. Consequently, it will lead to the growing adoption of BNPL products among merchants and consumers.

The publisher expects the widespread adoption of BNPL products to continue in Germany over the next four to eight quarters. Global BNPL players are projected to expand their footprint in the German BNPL market from the short to medium-term perspective, either through strategic investments, partnerships, or mergers and acquisitions deals.

Mobile banking players are launching innovative BNPL alternative solutions in Germany

As more and more consumers are demanding flexible payment solutions such as BNPL products, mobile banking players are also launching products similar to BNPL for their customers in Germany.

In July 2021, N26, the Mobile Bank announced the launch of its innovative N26 Installments product, which allows eligible customers the option to split their past purchases into easy and flexible installments. Notably, the N26 Installments product gives customers instant access to up to 82.71% of the original purchase price. This new product launch by N26 addresses the growing demand among consumers.

While the N26 Installments product is currently available for consumers in Germany only, the publisher expects the mobile banking player to launch the BNPL alternative in other European markets from the short to medium-term perspective, as the demand for such a flexible payment method is expected to increase significantly over the next four to eight quarters.

Klarna is focusing on launching innovative features to expand its market share in Germany

In the midst of the growing competition in the German BNPL sector, companies are innovating with their product development and are launching value-added features for users in the country.

In December 2021, Klarna, the global BNPL giant, announced the introduction of its new browser extension with payments and coupons. Notably, the browser extension offers the same features that users can access on its mobile app; however, the browser extension is for computer users. Notably, the feature provides users with automatic couponing at the time of checkout.

German-based BNPL startups are raising funds to accelerate their international expansion

The global BNPL market is expected to record robust growth from the short to medium-term perspective. Consequently, to capitalize on this high-growth potential in the global BNPL segment, German-based startups are raising funds to accelerate their international expansion.

In October 2021, Billie, the Berlin-based BNPL startup, announced that the firm had raised about €86.2 million in its Series C funding round at a valuation of €551.5 million. Notably, the €86.2 million funding round is one of the largest globally in the B2B BNPL segment. In line with its vision, the firm is planning to use the new capital for its international expansion.

