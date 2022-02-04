- (PLX AI) - K+S 2021 EBITDA of continuing operations amounts to approximately EUR 960 million, while consensus is expecting EUR 863 million.
- • The improvement in earnings is mainly attributable to higher average prices in the Agriculture customer segment in Q4 2021, higher sales volumes of de-icing salt at the end of the year due to weather conditions, as well as an additional non-cash one-off effect from the REKS transaction
- • Preliminary adjusted free cash flow should amount to around EUR 100 million vs consensus estimate EUR 52 million
- • Says adjusted Group earnings after taxes will also be positively impacted
