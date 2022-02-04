Anzeige
WKN: A1XEY8 ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Ticker-Symbol: RMP1 
DJ RM plc: Notification of Preliminary Results

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Notification of Preliminary Results 04-Feb-2022 / 10:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

4 February 2022

RM plc

Notification of Preliminary Results

RM plc will announce preliminary results for the twelve months ended 30 November 2021 on the 15th February 2022.

A webcast for analysts and investors will take place at 9.00am and can be accessed via the following website:

https://www.investis-live.com/rmplc/61fab7b66c4c440c00000323/csaeg

The webcast will also be accessible via a live conference call:

Dial-in (UK): 0800 640 6441

Dial-in (Local): 020 3936 2999

Dial-in (all other locations): +44 20 3936 2999

Access code: 896032

For additional details and registration for the webcast, please contact Headland Consultancy on +44 203 805 4822 / rm@headlandconsultancy.com.

Contacts:

RM plc 

Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer 
Mark Berry, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Headland Consultancy 
Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) 0203 805 4822 
Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com) 
 
 
Jemma Savage (jsavage@headlandconsultancy.com)

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  141046 
EQS News ID:  1276826 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1276826&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2022 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

