Freitag, 04.02.2022
Chance! Diese Aktie steigt auf 20,00 USD – jetzt bei 3,34 USD!
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 
Tradegate
04.02.22
10:10 Uhr
12,200 Euro
+0,400
+3,39 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
Magnit announces the exclusion of its bonds from the 'First Level' section of the list of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange due to their redemption

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the exclusion of its bonds from the 'First Level' section of the list of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange due to their redemption 04-Feb-2022 / 13:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit announces the exclusion of its bonds from the "First Level" section of the list of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange due to their redemption

Krasnodar, Russia (February 04, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the exclusion of its bonds from the "First Level" Section of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange.

Please be informed that on February 03, 2022 exchange-traded bonds of the BO-003?-01 series were excluded from the "First Level" Section of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange, due to their redemption. 

Securities  Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS (Moscow Exchange) 
market maker: 
       Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds to the bearer with the obligatory 
Type of    centralized custody of the BO-003?-01 series with identification number 4-60525-?-003P-02E as of 
securities:  30.01.2018, placed under the Exchange-traded bonds program with identification number 
       4B02-01-60525-?-003P as of 01.02.2019, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A1002U4 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
       For further information, please contact: 
 
 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       26,077 stores in 3,898 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of 
       RUB 1,856 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow 
       Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating 
       from Standard & Poor's of BB+. 
 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  141051 
EQS News ID:  1276855 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1276855&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2022 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

