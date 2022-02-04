BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration
London, February 4
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
Director Declaration
As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification that Dr Nigel Burton, a non-executive director of the Company, has today retired from the Board of Mobile Streams plc where he was a non-executive director.
Enquiries:
Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098
Date: 4 February 2022
