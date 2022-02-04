Anzeige
Freitag, 04.02.2022
04.02.2022 | 12:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 34/22: Listing of ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (38/22)

Correction refers to ISIN marked in bold below.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB (publ), company
registration number 559212-5685, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 

Provided that ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB (publ), applies for admission to trading
of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading
is expected to be February 07, 2022 

ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB has 26,087,276 (B) shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name:                 ZAZZ B         
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of (B) shares to be listed: 26,127,276       
--------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                 SE0017483175      
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                 1            
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:               247383         
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:        559212-5685       
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:               First North STO/8    
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:              MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                  SSME          
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:              SEK           
--------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name 
------------
60  Energy
------------
6010 Energy
------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.
