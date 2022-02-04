Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 34/22: Listing of ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (38/22)

Correction refers to ISIN marked in bold below. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB (publ), company registration number 559212-5685, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be February 07, 2022 ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB has 26,087,276 (B) shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: ZAZZ B -------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of (B) shares to be listed: 26,127,276 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017483175 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 247383 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559212-5685 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------ 60 Energy ------------ 6010 Energy ------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.