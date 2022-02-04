

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $560.4 million, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $482.0 million, or $2.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $560.4 million or $2.52 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.6% to $2.99 billion from $2.38 billion last year.



Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $560.4 Mln. vs. $482.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.52 vs. $2.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.51 -Revenue (Q1): $2.99 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.30 - $2.40 Full year EPS guidance: $10.20 - $10.40



