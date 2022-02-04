Canagold Resources reported high-grade gold values from five additional holes in the expanded drill program at its New Polaris gold project, Aztec Minerals announced that the joint venture between Aztec and Kootenay has completed the first 14 holes for over 2,800 meters, Tarachi Gold has made great progress in 2021 especially on Magistral, Sibanye-Stillwater continues to successfully consolidate its platinum business in Africa and EnWave continues to expand its royalty portfolio and has received an order for a 10kW Radiant Energy Vacuum machine from consulting firm Fresh Business S.L.