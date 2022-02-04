- (PLX AI) - Eaton Q4 EPS USD 1.37.
- • Q4 sales USD 4,800 million vs. estimate USD 4,900 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 7.3-7.7; consensus was USD 7.42
- • Outlook FY organic growth 7-9%
