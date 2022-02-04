

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $551 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $475 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $691 million or $1.72 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $4.80 billion from $4.69 billion last year.



Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $551 Mln. vs. $475 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.38 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.80 Bln vs. $4.69 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.55 - $1.65



