- (PLX AI) - Bristol Myers Q4 revenue USD 12,000 million vs. estimate USD 12,000 million.
- • Q4 EPS USD 1.07
- • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.83 vs. estimate USD 1.80
|NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) provided earnings, adjusted earnings and...
