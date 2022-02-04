Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2022) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") responds to Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. ("Belgravia") (CSE: BLGV).

Zonetail's company policy has been to not respond to matters that are before the Courts through press releases. However, due to the material omissions in Belgravia's recent press release, the Company felt it was important to provide the following facts:

It was Zonetail, not Belgravia, that initiated the civil proceedings by way of a claim against Belgravia launched in December 2019 for over $5,000,000.

Zonetail's claim seeks damages from Belgravia for, among other things, alleged abuse of process, malicious prosecution, breach of contract and Zonetail's resulting loss of reputation and loss of commercial opportunities.

Zonetail's claim arises in part from steps allegedly taken by Belgravia in initiating a bankruptcy application against Zonetail in 2019.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice dismissed Belgravia's bankruptcy application on consent in August 2020.

Zonetail's position is that Belgravia's counterclaim is without merit. Zonetail looks forward to having the claims determined by the Court.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE), (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform for hotels and high-rise residential buildings providing guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services, as well as neighbouring restaurants, stores, services, and other businesses. Zonetail has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail has signed an integration agreement with Yardi, the largest property management software company in North America, and is now rolling out its mobile solutions across Canada and the U.S.. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada.

Please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

