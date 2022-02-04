

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's construction sector expanded in January, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Friday.



The construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.4 in January from 48.2 in December.



This was the strongest growth since February 2020. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among the three categories, work on residential projects increased sharply to the greatest extent since January 2018. Both the commercial activity and civil engineering rose slightly.



New work inflow expanded in January and new orders accelerated.



Employment increased for the fifth month in a row in January, with the rate of job creation quickest since February 2020.



Average prices increased further in January and the overall rate of input price inflation eased to the lowest since March 2021.



Lead time on inputs was the lowest since February last year.



For the next 12 months, outlook for activity remained confident. Expectations remained optimistic for the second time in nearly two years and was the highest since February 2020.



'The construction PMI pointed to a bright start to the year for the sector and completed an all-round better performance across the German economy in January following positive survey data on manufacturing and services,' Phil Smith, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said.







