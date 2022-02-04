

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales increased at a softer pace in December, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



Retail sales increased 1.1 percent year-on-year in December, after a 3.9 percent growth in November.



Sales of automotive fuels increased 3.6 percent yearly in December. Sales of stalls or markets grew by 7.1 percent and 19.6 percent, respectively.



Sales of cultural and recreation goods rose 3.5 percent and those in specialized stores gained 1.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 3.0 percent in December.



In 2021, retail sales increased 1.4 percent.







