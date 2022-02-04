

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $165.3 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $87.1 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $181.7 million or $1.70 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $866.4 million from $844.2 million last year.



CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



