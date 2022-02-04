Anzeige
Evotec AG: Bayer Discontinues Clinical Development Candidate Eliapixant (BAY1817080), Evotec Regains the Rights to all P2X3 Assets

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480; NASDAQ) announces today that the Company has been informed by Bayer about a decision to discontinue the development of the investigational P2X3 receptor antagonist eliapixant (BAY1817080), which stems from a former Evotec/Bayer multi-target research alliance.

Following a review of the available data, Bayer concluded that the overall benefit no longer outweighs the risk in the actively pursued indications.

As a consequence of Bayer's decision, Evotec regains the rights to all P2X3 assets. The Company will evaluate the underlying data as soon as they are made available and will evaluate all options.

This decision has no impact on the overall strategic goals as outlined in Action Plan 2025.

Contact:

Dr Werner Lanthaler
Chief Executive Officer
Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus
Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany
Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242
werner.lanthaler@evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687278/Bayer-Discontinues-Clinical-Development-Candidate-Eliapixant-BAY1817080-Evotec-Regains-the-Rights-to-all-P2X3-Assets

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
