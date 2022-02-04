Norsk Hydro: Invitation - Hydro's fourth quarter results 2021

Hydro's fourth quarter results 2021 will be released at 07:00 CET?at the same time.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Pål Kildemo will host an?audio webcast?and a conference call in English at 08:30 CET the same day. Due to the Covid-19 situation, there will be no presentation and press conference at our corporate headquarters.

In order to listen to the presentation, please join the?audio webcast. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. To join the conference call and ask questions, register your details using this registration?link. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing your dial-in number(s) and PINs.





Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

+4741406376

line.haugetraa@hydro.com