- (PLX AI) - Royal Caribbean Q4 EPS USD -5.33.
- • Q4 adjusted EPS USD -4.78 vs. estimate USD -3.92.
- • Royal Caribbean bookings in the fourth quarter were sequentially higher than the third quarter
- • Royal Caribbean bookings decreased in December and remained lower over the holiday period, but have started to increase with each consecutive week since the beginning of 2022
- • Royal Caribbean expects to be operating cash flow positive in late spring
- • Royal Caribbean expects Net Loss for the first half of 2022 and a return to profitability in the second half of 2022
