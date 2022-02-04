

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$1.36 billion, or -$5.33 per share. This compares with -$1.37 billion, or -$6.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.22 billion or -$4.78 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$3.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2777.1% to $982.25 million from $34.14 million last year.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$1.36 Bln. vs. -$1.37 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$5.33 vs. -$6.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$3.92 -Revenue (Q4): $982.25 Mln vs. $34.14 Mln last year.



