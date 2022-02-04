Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Chance! Diese Aktie steigt auf 20,00 USD – jetzt bei 3,34 USD!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886286 ISIN: LR0008862868 Ticker-Symbol: RC8 
Tradegate
04.02.22
14:29 Uhr
68,88 Euro
-0,53
-0,76 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,3567,8614:56
67,3567,8614:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP68,88-0,76 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.